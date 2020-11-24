Advertisement

COVID-19 memorial will remember lost lives at S.D. Capitol on Thanksgiving

(KSFY)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - Empty chairs will sit on the Capitol grounds in Pierre on Thanksgiving morning to remember the more than 800 lives lost so far to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

From 10 a.m. to noon CST on Nov. 26, the temporary static installment will be up. The South Dakota Synod of the ELCA and The Episcopal Diocese of South Dakota is sponsoring this event.

Pastor Matthew Spoden from Resurrection Lutheran Church in Pierre will lead a prayer at the site, along Church Street west of Hilger’s Gulch.

A live stream will be available through Stop The Spread SD. Foot traffic is discouraged; however, people may drive vehicles past to participate.

Any donations will go toward the memorial’s cost, and any remaining funds will be passed on to organizations focused on COVID-19, with allocations reflected through StoptheSpreadSD social medias.

The event aims to raise awareness about rising transmission rates of COVID-19, healthy infection control precautions and healthcare worker burn-out.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A School of Mines student died after crashing into an RV in Rapid City on Friday, just weeks...
Mines student dies after crashing into RV in Rapid City
Rapid City Police are looking for a suspect who left a robbery in a light-colored late-2000s...
RCPD continue to look for suspect who robbed a casino
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD search for suspect involved in Subway robbery
shooting
Rapid City man shot in Sioux Falls while sleeping in car
A lawsuit was filed by the Pennington County Sheriff and the Superintendent of the South Dakota...
South Dakotans react to lawsuit against passing of recreational marijuana

Latest News

Deadwood
Deadwood becomes the latest city to issue a mask mandate
The lab assistant normally just draws blood but in the last nine months has taken on additional...
Monument Health employee shares view from the front lines
The 2-year program gives Western Dakota Tech students hands-on learning in a COVID-resistant...
Western Dakota Technical College’s HVAC students are in high demand
Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving
Meals on Wheels Provides 900 Thanksgiving Meals
The shelter stopped admitting new people on July 28.
Will Rapid City’s temporary emergency care shelter open its doors again?