Club for Boys brings holiday cheer with 41st annual tree sale

The tree sale is a fundraiser for the Club for Boys and gives the kids job experience selling the trees to community members.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:41 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Even if you prefer to wait until after Thanksgiving to start your holiday decorating, you can still pick up your Christmas staple and buy a real tree from the Club for Boys.

The organization started selling nine types of trees Monday to get people into the holiday mood.

The 41st annual tree sale is a fundraiser for the Club for Boys and gives the kids job experience selling the trees to community members.

The almost 1500 trees come from all over; Michigan, Oregon, and even here in South Dakota.

And the assistant executive director of the Club for Boys says this tradition means a lot to both the community and the youth.

”We have a family that comes out to the Black Hills for every Thanksgiving and because of COIVD, they couldn’t make it this year. But their daughter was heading to Sioux Falls from Billings so she stopped in yesterday just to make sure to get two Black Hills Spruce to take all the way to Sioux Falls with her,” said Mark Kline, the assistant executive director. “So it’s not just about buying a tree, it is a family tradition for a lot of families, and for our kids, this is a big thing.”

If getting a tree in person isn’t for you this year, the Club for Boys can also drop trees off right at your doorstep.

