Advertisement

Add fire safety to your Thanksgiving menu, SD Fire Marshal says

(WSAZ)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s Fire Marshal has issued a reminder encouraging people to recognize the importance of fire safety this Thanksgiving holiday.

Nationwide, Thanksgiving day is the peak day for home cooking fires. Fire Marshal Paul Merriman says that makes home fire safety even more important.

“Many people love to cook for this holiday or use candles, fireplaces and other heating sources to create that festive atmosphere in their homes,” he said. “But it is also easy to forget about fire safety and that could prove to be dangerous.”

Merriman says it is important, at all times of the year, to have working smoke alarms on each level of the home. Specific fire safety tips for Thanksgiving can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A School of Mines student died after crashing into an RV in Rapid City on Friday, just weeks...
Mines student dies after crashing into RV in Rapid City
Rapid City Police are looking for a suspect who left a robbery in a light-colored late-2000s...
RCPD continue to look for suspect who robbed a casino
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD search for suspect involved in Subway robbery
shooting
Rapid City man shot in Sioux Falls while sleeping in car
A lawsuit was filed by the Pennington County Sheriff and the Superintendent of the South Dakota...
South Dakotans react to lawsuit against passing of recreational marijuana

Latest News

Deadwood
Deadwood becomes the latest city to issue a mask mandate
The lab assistant normally just draws blood but in the last nine months has taken on additional...
Monument Health employee shares view from the front lines
The 2-year program gives Western Dakota Tech students hands-on learning in a COVID-resistant...
Western Dakota Technical College’s HVAC students are in high demand
Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving
Meals on Wheels Provides 900 Thanksgiving Meals
The shelter stopped admitting new people on July 28.
Will Rapid City’s temporary emergency care shelter open its doors again?