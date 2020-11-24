Advertisement

A Dry Weather Pattern to Continue through the Thanksgiving Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:58 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Just no change seen in the weather pattern ... fronts moving through every now and then with changes in temperatures, but they will be moisture-starved, so no significant precipitation is expected.

A far cry from last year when we had the ice then the Thanksgiving Blizzard.

Right now, it appears as though this same general weather pattern will continue through the first week of December.

