Ups and Downs with Temperatures this Week but Dry

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:01 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This Thanksgiving Week, 2020 will be dry and fairly quiet, with just a couple of fronts causing some occasional windy days and some ups and downs with temperatures.

Today will be cold to start, but milder this afternoon with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

A cold front will bring breezy, chillier weather for Tuesday when highs will be in the 30s and lower 40s.

After another warm-up Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day looks windy and chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s again.

Friday and Saturday will be milder, but a strong cold front will bring another round of wind and chill for late Sunday and Monday.

