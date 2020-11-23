Theresa Two Bulls and Paul Little honored as flags on Pine Ridge fly at half mast

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KEVN) - Flags belonging to programs and entities on the Pine Ridge Reservation are asked to fly-half mast to honor the lives of two tribal leaders.

All week, flags at half-mast will honor the lives of former president Theresa “Huck” Two Bulls and Paul Little, the former Oglala District council member.

“Both have been very instrumental in tribal government for many years,” President Julian Bear Runner said.

Two Bulls, 71, became the first-ever Native American woman to be elected in South Dakota’s legislature after becoming a senator in 2004. In 2008, Two Bulls was elected as president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

She was an advocate for addressing mental health on the reservation. She also lobbied for stimulus funds for infrastructure on the reservation. The OST received money for two road projects, an ambulance, Department of Justice grants for law enforcement, and tribal housing money.

Little was 82. As a council member, he was instrumental in securing funding for the $20 million Prairie Wind Casino and Hotel.

He also served as Chairman of the Oglala Sioux Tribal Council Land Committee and other tribal standing committees.

From 1992 to 1995, Paul served as the Director of the Oglala Sioux Rural Water Supply System and was awarded the Citizens Participation Award, a prestigious Bureau of Reclamation award for his many contributions to the Mni Wiconi Project, both as Director of the OSRWSS and as a council representative.

