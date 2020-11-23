Advertisement

Theresa Two Bulls and Paul Little honored as flags on Pine Ridge fly at half mast

Theresa Two Bulls, Paul Little
Theresa Two Bulls, Paul Little(submitted)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:02 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KEVN) - Flags belonging to programs and entities on the Pine Ridge Reservation are asked to fly-half mast to honor the lives of two tribal leaders.

All week, flags at half-mast will honor the lives of former president Theresa “Huck” Two Bulls and Paul Little, the former Oglala District council member.

“Both have been very instrumental in tribal government for many years,” President Julian Bear Runner said.

Two Bulls, 71, became the first-ever Native American woman to be elected in South Dakota’s legislature after becoming a senator in 2004. In 2008, Two Bulls was elected as president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

She was an advocate for addressing mental health on the reservation. She also lobbied for stimulus funds for infrastructure on the reservation. The OST received money for two road projects, an ambulance, Department of Justice grants for law enforcement, and tribal housing money.

Little was 82. As a council member, he was instrumental in securing funding for the $20 million Prairie Wind Casino and Hotel.

He also served as Chairman of the Oglala Sioux Tribal Council Land Committee and other tribal standing committees.

From 1992 to 1995, Paul served as the Director of the Oglala Sioux Rural Water Supply System and was awarded the Citizens Participation Award, a prestigious Bureau of Reclamation award for his many contributions to the Mni Wiconi Project, both as Director of the OSRWSS and as a council representative.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A School of Mines student died after crashing into an RV in Rapid City on Friday, just weeks...
Mines student dies after crashing into RV in Rapid City
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD search for suspect involved in Subway robbery
Rapid City Police are looking for a man in his later 20s to early 30s, wearing a pink or purple...
RCPD looks for suspect who robbed a casino
Marcin Garbacz
Former Rapid City Catholic priest sentenced to federal prison
The lawsuit cites two reasons Amendment A violates South Dakota’s constitution: that the...
Lawsuit seeks to block recreational marijuana in South Dakota

Latest News

Christmas lights
Where to toss those broken Christmas lights
Ward 1 city council representative speaks out
Rapid City mask-mandate: Second reading scheduled for mask ordinance
Over 400 cars a day on average were seen at the testing site
Free Rapid City mass COVID-19 testing concludes busy last day
The 41st annual tree sale is a fundraiser for the Club for Boys and gives the kids job...
Club for Boys brings holiday cheer with 41st annual tree sale
A lawsuit was filed by the Pennington County Sheriff and the Superintendent of the South Dakota...
South Dakotans react to lawsuit against passing of recreational marijuana