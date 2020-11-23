Thanksgiving takeout: Perkins anticipates pie rush for holidays

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As Perkins prepares for the Thanksgiving pie rush, more than a third of their yearly pie sales happen over the holidays.

Most Perkins locations are open on Thanksgiving, including the Rapid City location on Lacrosse Street.

With more than a dozen flavors, Perkins sells an average of 300 pies for Thanksgiving.

Their pies will be available on Thanksgiving day but it’s first come, first serve.

And with a new online ordering option, the general manager says, pies are a family staple of Thanksgiving.

“We do have the new online ordering option, which is fantastic, you don’t have to pick up the phone to call us, you actually go on your computers, go to order.perkinstogo.com, and put your orders in there, they come directly to us and then we put them into our system and we have them ready for you that day,” Judy Morrison, general manager said. “You can also call us on the phone and order them, try to give us a 48-hour to 24-hour notice, that way we make sure we have the holiday pie that you and your family would love to have.

Morrison says pecan and pumpkin are two of their most popular pies for Thanksgiving.

