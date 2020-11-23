Storybook Island is decking the halls with 17 miles of lights

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s that time of the year, the most wonderful time of the year. Which means lots of twinkling lots going up across Rapid City and one spot uses 17 miles of lights.

Storybook Island has celebrated the holiday season with its Christmas Nights of Light event since the early 1990s. When executive director Connie LeZotte started in 2008, they were using only 12 miles of lights. Over the last 12 years, however, she said they continue to find new places to add some holiday cheer. The process of getting them all strung starts before Halloween and wraps up by Thanksgiving. LeZotte said every year is a different layout because, like everyone else, they don’t see the finished product until the night the park opens.

”We won’t know until we see them on, all of them on I should say,” said LeZotte. “And the reason is because we don’t do it the same way. We don’t have the same lights in the same places, some are pretty steady, there are a couple of buildings you’ll see that’re like, ‘oh yeah, they’re still blue’.”

The park opens for Christmas Nights of Light on November 27.

LeZotte says despite the unknown of the light display, everything else will look the same this year with cider, hot chocolate, the train ride, and even reindeer in December.

