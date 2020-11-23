Second reading scheduled for Rapid City mask ordinance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A special session has been set in place to consider a mask rule in Rapid City.

At 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, the Rapid City Council will meet. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

If the ordinance passes, it will take effect for the month of December.

Not following the proposed ordinance could end in a fine that’s no less than $1 nor more than $500 or 30 days in jail, or both. Each day any violation of this code or other ordinance continues shall constitute a separate offense, according to the general penalty provision in Section 1.12.010 of the Rapid City Municipal Code.

READ: Rapid City releases proposed mask ordinance

The first reading of a city ordinance to require masks passed narrowly last Thursday, Nov. 19. The special session was lengthy as protesters showed their opinion outside City Hall, and more nearly 600 public comments were submitted to the Council online.

During the first reading, council members debated amending the ordinance to “strongly encourage” mask-wearing in Rapid City so no fines or consequences would apply. Ward 3 councilmember Jason Salamun moved this motion. This motion failed.

“The reason I proposed the resolution was for unity around a message that included wearing a mask, out of respect instead, I knew the mandate would create division,” Jason Salamun, Ward 3, said.

