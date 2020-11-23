Advertisement

RCPD looks for suspect who robbed a casino

Rapid City Police are looking for a man in his later 20s to early 30s, wearing a pink or purple...
Rapid City Police are looking for a man in his later 20s to early 30s, wearing a pink or purple hooded sweatshirt, grey mask and dark-colored pants.(Rapid City Police Department)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Police say a robber assaulted an employee of a casino off Interstate 90 Sunday morning.

Around 10:50 a.m. on Nov. 22, an armed suspect robbed the casino at 4036 Cheyenne Blvd., police report.

The suspect entered the casino with a handgun. He assaulted an employee as he grabbed her, demanded money and took her back to the casino’s register.

He didn’t get into the register, however, he did take something belonging to the employee before fleeing the casino.

The suspect is described as a man in his later 20s to early 30s, wearing a pink or purple hooded sweatshirt, gray mask and dark-colored pants. He left the scene in a light-colored late-2000s body style Mercury Milan with damage to the front bumper.

Anyone with any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Dan Trainer at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Rapid City Police are looking for a suspect who left a robbery in a light-colored late-2000s...
Rapid City Police are looking for a suspect who left a robbery in a light-colored late-2000s body style Mercury Milan with damage to the front bumper.(Rapid City Police Department)

This is a developing story, Black Hills FOX News update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD search for suspect involved in Subway robbery
The lawsuit cites two reasons Amendment A violates South Dakota’s constitution: that the...
Lawsuit seeks to block recreational marijuana in South Dakota
Marcin Garbacz
Former Rapid City priest charged with federal sex crimes

Latest News

South Dakota's float in the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (SD Department of Tourism)
‘Mount Rushmore’s American Pride’ float will appear in Macy’s parade
Perkins says more than a third of their yearly pie sales happen over the holidays.
Thanksgiving takeout: Perkins anticipates pie rush for holidays
Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until...
Flags at half-staff to honor former South Dakota lawmaker Jim Bradford
Beautiful trees fill the capitol in Pierre.
Christmas at the Capitol lighting ceremony set for Tuesday
How to spot and avoid scams this holiday season