RCPD looks for suspect who robbed a casino

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Police say a robber assaulted an employee of a casino off Interstate 90 Sunday morning.

Around 10:50 a.m. on Nov. 22, an armed suspect robbed the casino at 4036 Cheyenne Blvd., police report.

The suspect entered the casino with a handgun. He assaulted an employee as he grabbed her, demanded money and took her back to the casino’s register.

He didn’t get into the register, however, he did take something belonging to the employee before fleeing the casino.

The suspect is described as a man in his later 20s to early 30s, wearing a pink or purple hooded sweatshirt, gray mask and dark-colored pants. He left the scene in a light-colored late-2000s body style Mercury Milan with damage to the front bumper.

Anyone with any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Dan Trainer at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

