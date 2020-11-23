Advertisement

RCPD investigate fatal crash on E. Omaha Street

A Rapid City man riding a motorcycle died after colliding with an RV on Nov. 22 afternoon.
A Rapid City man riding a motorcycle died after colliding with an RV on Nov. 22 afternoon.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man riding a motorcycle died after colliding with an RV on the afternoon of Nov. 20.

At 3:45 p.m., the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Grayson Young of Rapid City, was headed west on E. Omaha Street when his bike struck an RV making a left-hand turn into a parking lot.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

