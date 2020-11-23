Advertisement

Police arrest 15-year-old boy in Wisconsin mall shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:41 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say they arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that injured eight people.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber says the shooting happened during an altercation Friday afternoon between two groups.

He said four “innocent bystanders” suffered what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect ran out of the mall alongside other people.

The mall was closed Saturday and investigators were on scene overnight. Shoppers were allowed back on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
The lawsuit cites two reasons Amendment A violates South Dakota’s constitution: that the...
Lawsuit seeks to block recreational marijuana in South Dakota
This year's holiday window display at Macy's Herald Square honors frontline workers who have...
Macy’s flagship store honors essential workers with holiday window displays
People hold a pig model with the slogan "Betraying pig farmers" during a protest in Taipei,...
Thousands march in Taiwan against US pork imports

Latest News

This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine ‘highly effective’ prevention
At one point this year, the airport was down 95% for passenger numbers but has since seen that...
Holiday travel is usually low for Rapid City Regional Airport
Storybook Island has celebrated the holiday season with its Christmas Nights of Light event...
Storybook Island is decking the halls with 17 miles of lights
In the U.S., November already accounts for almost a quarter of all COVID-19 cases and 9% of...
FDA authorizes emergency use of antibody cocktail given to Trump to treat COVID-19
Pat Quinn, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2013, helped popularize the...
Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37