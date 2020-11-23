Advertisement

New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has become the latest world leader to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, saying she offered to share her nation’s expertise on dealing with the coronavirus.

Ardern said the tone of the 20-minute phone call Monday was warm and that Biden spoke very favorably about how New Zealand was handling the pandemic.

Ardern said the two also discussed trade issues and climate change and talked about Biden’s Irish heritage and his fond memories of visiting New Zealand a few years ago.

She said she invited him to come visit again.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A School of Mines student died after crashing into an RV in Rapid City on Friday, just weeks...
Mines student dies after crashing into RV in Rapid City
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD search for suspect involved in Subway robbery
Rapid City Police are looking for a man in his later 20s to early 30s, wearing a pink or purple...
RCPD looks for suspect who robbed a casino
Marcin Garbacz
Former Rapid City Catholic priest sentenced to federal prison
The lawsuit cites two reasons Amendment A violates South Dakota’s constitution: that the...
Lawsuit seeks to block recreational marijuana in South Dakota

Latest News

Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the suspect responsible for the...
Philadelphia community mourns 12-year-old boy fatally shot while answering door
Police say while a 13-year-old boy was inside, a person attempted to break into a West...
Off-duty officer fatally shoots burglary suspect after teen son calls for help
In this Monday, Jan. 2, 1990, file photo, David Dinkins delivers his first speech as mayor of...
NYC’s first African-American mayor, David Dinkins, has died
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 87, said she would instead focus on wildfire and drought issues and the...
After criticism, Feinstein to step down as top Judiciary Dem
Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options