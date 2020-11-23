Advertisement

‘Mount Rushmore’s American Pride’ float will appear in Macy’s parade

South Dakota's float in the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (SD Department of Tourism)
South Dakota's float in the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (SD Department of Tourism) (KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s “Mount Rushmore’s American Pride” float will once again appear in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This year marks the 11th year the South Dakota float will take part in the parade. State officials say it is part of an effort by the Department of Tourism is to generate “brand awareness” and inspire future travel to South Dakota.

American singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina has been announced as the talent on the float.

In 2019, NBC reported that the parade was the most-watched entertainment program on TV since the Oscars that February. It is estimated that 50 million television viewers will watch the parade nationwide..

Organizers say this year’s parade will be different due to the coronavirus. While there will not be thousands of onlookers lining the streets, the parade will still feature giant floats and live music.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD search for suspect involved in Subway robbery
The lawsuit cites two reasons Amendment A violates South Dakota’s constitution: that the...
Lawsuit seeks to block recreational marijuana in South Dakota
Marcin Garbacz
Former Rapid City priest charged with federal sex crimes

Latest News

Perkins says more than a third of their yearly pie sales happen over the holidays.
Thanksgiving takeout: Perkins anticipates pie rush for holidays
Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until...
Flags at half-staff to honor former South Dakota lawmaker Jim Bradford
Beautiful trees fill the capitol in Pierre.
Christmas at the Capitol lighting ceremony set for Tuesday
How to spot and avoid scams this holiday season