Mines student dies after crashing into RV in Rapid City

A School of Mines student died after crashing into an RV in Rapid City on Friday, just weeks before his graduation.(South Dakota School of Mines)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Weeks before his graduation, the South Dakota School of Mines mourns the loss of a student who died in an RV-motorcycle crash Friday.

Senior industrial engineering major Grayson Young was said to be an excellent student, passionate mentor and self-taught violinist. He was originally from Missouri.

“He was an outstanding person and highly talented student. He will be greatly missed in the Hardrocker community,” says Carter Kerk, Grayson’s faculty advisor.

Grayson was set to graduate in December. He was preparing to accept a job offer in his field after two successful internships with the company NUCOR.

The crash occurred Friday afternoon. Grayson’s parents, four brothers and two sisters.

“Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to Grayson’s family and friends during this difficult time,” adds Mines President Jim Rankin.

At 3:45 p.m., 25-year-old Grayson was headed west on E. Omaha Street when his bike struck an RV making a left-hand turn into a parking lot.

There will be a viewing at Kirk Funeral Home at 1051 E. Minnesota Street from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, the Mines release said. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged for the service. Cards can be sent to the funeral home or the family at 14233 442nd Ave. South East, North Bend, WA, 98045.

Arrangements are being made for a posthumous degree at the South Dakota Mines commencement ceremony on Dec. 19.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

