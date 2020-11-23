Advertisement

Military steps in to help in El Paso hospitals amid devastating COVID-19 surge

By KFOX staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) - As El Paso’s healthcare workers give their all in the struggle against COVID-19, hospitals are getting some much-needed help from the military.

“We are dealing with a pandemic unlike any other,” Air Force Staff Sgt. Blake Pfaff said.

With El Paso hospitals and ICUs over capacity since last month due to one of the worst COVID-19 surges in the country, three Air Force medical teams have spent the past two weeks deployed to aid in the fight.

“We came over here to University Medical Center. We onboarded here with medical staff who showed us around the hospital. After that, we hit the ground running and started working in some of the critical care sections and emergency medicine rooms,” Pfaff said.

He is a member of the team at UMC, where the COVID-19 ICU is drawing comparisons to a war zone.

“A lot of the people I work with have described it similar to Afghanistan, Iraq. There’s just a large amount of patients that were taking care of and a lot of critically sick patients,” Pfaff said.

El Paso has seen a wave of deaths among COVID-19 patients that has overwhelmed the county morgue, with the county having to call in the National Guard to work through a backlog of nearly 240 bodies.

The Air Force teams say they’re taking pride in the patients they have been able to save.

“We do have some patients unfortunately losing their lives,” Pfaff said. “But I’d rather focus on the patients we are taking care of, the ones that we are able to take off the emergency ventilators.”

Although members of the military are often called heroes for their service, the medical teams say the spotlight belongs on the healthcare workers who have been saving lives in El Paso since the pandemic began.

“They’re the real heroes. Were just here in support of them,” Pfaff said.

Copyright 2020 KFOX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD search for suspect involved in Subway robbery
The lawsuit cites two reasons Amendment A violates South Dakota’s constitution: that the...
Lawsuit seeks to block recreational marijuana in South Dakota
Marcin Garbacz
Former Rapid City priest charged with federal sex crimes

Latest News

The device is a massive containment unit designed to keep people from entering a school, bank...
Tennessee business creates new safety device to stop school shootings
Tennessee business creates new safety device to stop school shootings
FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's...
GM to recall 7 million vehicles globally to replace Takata air bags
South Dakota's float in the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (SD Department of Tourism)
‘Mount Rushmore’s American Pride’ float will appear in Macy’s parade
First Lady Melania Trump is presented with the official White House Christmas tree.
White House still planning holiday parties, despite warnings