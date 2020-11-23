Holiday travel is usually low for Rapid City Regional Airport

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Regional Airport has seen decent numbers for people flying in the last few months, but what will holiday travel look like?

At one point this year, the airport was down 95% for passenger numbers but has since seen that number decrease to only 45%. The executive director of the airport said October was another good month but expects numbers to drop off slightly for Thanksgiving travel. A trend the airport sees on a normal year as well.

”So, we don’t see the influx like a lot of airports see, their busy season being during the holiday season. Actually, the holiday season for us is down a little bit below or down a ways below our normal travel peak season. So, for us, it’s almost like it’s an everyday event getting ready for the holiday travel season.”

Dame, however, expects to see a bit of an increase for people flying in and out of Rapid City during the Christmas season.

