Former Rapid City Catholic priest sentenced to federal prison

Marcin Garbacz
Marcin Garbacz(KOTA/KEVN)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A former Rapid City Catholic priest is sentenced Monday morning in federal court in connection with thefts from three local parishes.

Marcin Garbacz was sentenced to seven years and nine months in federal prison.

Garbacz was convicted of 65 felonies back in March, 50 counts of wire fraud, nine counts of money laundering, one count of transportation of stolen money and five counts of filing a false tax return.

Garbacz was ordered to pay a total of $258,696 in restitution to three Rapid City parishes, Saint Therese of the Little Flower, Blessed Sacrament and the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. In addition to $46,008 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. He was accused of stealing from the parish collections over a period of years.

Garbacz is set to make his first appearance in federal court on new charges Tuesday morning after being indicted on charges of possession of child porn and traveling to a foreign country and having sexual contact with a minor.

Marcin Garbacz
Former Rapid City priest charged with federal sex crimes

