Dive into the holidays with self-guided Christmas tours at Adams House

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood’s Historic Adams House will launch you into the holiday spirit as it opens for self-guided Christmas tours this December.

With a tour, every visitor will receive a mini truffle from Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates.

“During the holiday season, the Historic Adams House will be elegantly dressed in a variety of Christmas colors and traditions,” Rose Speirs with Deadwood History, Inc. said. “Deadwood History staff will be on hand to provide information and answer questions about the house, the families who lived there and the Christmas decor.”

Also, a kid-friendly scavenger hunt will be available for children, and the Adams House gift shop will be stocked with a variety of unique items to complete your Christmas shopping.

Slots are open 3-7 p.m. on Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12. Tickets are $8 for members and $12 for nonmembers, $5 for children six to 12-years-old and free to children five and under.

Purchase at the door or online at DeadwoodHistory.com, or for more information, call 605-722-4800

Masks are required. A face covering will be supplied if you do not have one.

The event is co-sponsored by the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, Deadwood History, Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, A&B Business Solutions, Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates, Deadwood Chamber & Visitors Bureau, Riverfront Broadcasting and the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce.

