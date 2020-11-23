Advertisement

Christmas at the Capitol lighting ceremony set for Tuesday

Beautiful trees fill the capitol in Pierre.
Beautiful trees fill the capitol in Pierre. (KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:04 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Capitol Building will soon be glowing with holiday cheer.

The 2020 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the Capitol will take place will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m., officials say.

Gov. Kristi Noem, First Gentleman Bryon Noem and Pierre Mayor Steve Harding are welcoming the public to the Capitol Rotunda for the lighting ceremony.

The Capitol Christmas display includes around 83 trees decorated by volunteers from communities, schools, churches, nonprofit organizations and state government offices. This year’s theme for Christmas at the Capitol is “Deck the Halls.”

Officials say the largest tree in the Capitol, a 42-foot Engelmann Spruce, is being decorated by the South Dakota Nurses’ Association and was donated by Bryan and Lori Stahl of Onida. After being trimmed, the tree stands at 26.5 feet in the rotunda.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD search for suspect involved in Subway robbery
The lawsuit cites two reasons Amendment A violates South Dakota’s constitution: that the...
Lawsuit seeks to block recreational marijuana in South Dakota
Marcin Garbacz
Former Rapid City priest charged with federal sex crimes

Latest News

South Dakota's float in the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (SD Department of Tourism)
‘Mount Rushmore’s American Pride’ float will appear in Macy’s parade
Perkins says more than a third of their yearly pie sales happen over the holidays.
Thanksgiving takeout: Perkins anticipates pie rush for holidays
Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until...
Flags at half-staff to honor former South Dakota lawmaker Jim Bradford
How to spot and avoid scams this holiday season