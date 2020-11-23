Christmas at the Capitol lighting ceremony set for Tuesday

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Capitol Building will soon be glowing with holiday cheer.

The 2020 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the Capitol will take place will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m., officials say.

Gov. Kristi Noem, First Gentleman Bryon Noem and Pierre Mayor Steve Harding are welcoming the public to the Capitol Rotunda for the lighting ceremony.

The Capitol Christmas display includes around 83 trees decorated by volunteers from communities, schools, churches, nonprofit organizations and state government offices. This year’s theme for Christmas at the Capitol is “Deck the Halls.”

Officials say the largest tree in the Capitol, a 42-foot Engelmann Spruce, is being decorated by the South Dakota Nurses’ Association and was donated by Bryan and Lori Stahl of Onida. After being trimmed, the tree stands at 26.5 feet in the rotunda.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.