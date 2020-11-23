A nice week on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight as a storm system passes south. Locations from Denver to central Nebraska could see some snow, but we will be dry from it. Temperatures will fall into the 20s for many with some in the teens.

Clouds clear out around sunrise and leave us with bright blue skies and plenty of sunshine for Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s for many. Nice weather continues Wednesday, which will be the warmest day of the week, as temperatures climb into the 50s. Thanksgiving will feature plenty of sunshine as highs make it into the mid 40s. Friday will be a similar day with sunny skies and highs in the 40s.

Saturday will be the warmest day we see all week. Highs will be in the 50s for many with some even cracking the 60° mark. Sunday is cooler as highs return to the 40s, though the sunshine remains. The first week of December will feature above average temperatures, likely having highs in the 40s and 50s, along with below normal precipitation. Not looking too favorable for any big winter storms for the rest of November and early December.

