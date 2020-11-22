Advertisement

Trump appeals rejection of effort to block Pennsylvania vote

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House...
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 1:46 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump is appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of his campaign’s effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.

The president and other plaintiffs filed notice of appeal to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Sunday, a day after the judge issued a scathing order shooting down claims of widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots.

The case was always a long shot to stop President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, but given Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes at stake, it was the campaign’s best hope to affect the election results through the courts. Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, appeared in court for the first time in decades to argue the case this past week.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann wrote in his order that Trump had asked the court to disenfranchise almost 7 million voters. In seeking such a “startling outcome,” he said, a plaintiff could be expected to provide compelling legal arguments and “factual proof of rampant corruption” — but “That has not happened.”

The campaign also filed a motion Sunday night asking for an expedited hearing Wednesday as they seek to amend the Pennsylvania lawsuit that Brann dismissed before the state certifies its election results next month.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
The lawsuit cites two reasons Amendment A violates South Dakota’s constitution: that the...
Lawsuit seeks to block recreational marijuana in South Dakota
This year's holiday window display at Macy's Herald Square honors frontline workers who have...
Macy’s flagship store honors essential workers with holiday window displays
People hold a pig model with the slogan "Betraying pig farmers" during a protest in Taipei,...
Thousands march in Taiwan against US pork imports

Latest News

This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine ‘highly effective’ prevention
At one point this year, the airport was down 95% for passenger numbers but has since seen that...
Holiday travel is usually low for Rapid City Regional Airport
Storybook Island has celebrated the holiday season with its Christmas Nights of Light event...
Storybook Island is decking the halls with 17 miles of lights
In the U.S., November already accounts for almost a quarter of all COVID-19 cases and 9% of...
FDA authorizes emergency use of antibody cocktail given to Trump to treat COVID-19
Pat Quinn, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2013, helped popularize the...
Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37