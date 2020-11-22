Advertisement

Man killed in shark attack in Western Australia state

A 55-year-old man died after suffering serious injuries from a shark attack at Cable Beach, a...
A 55-year-old man died after suffering serious injuries from a shark attack at Cable Beach, a popular tourist spot in Western Australia state.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:23 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYDNEY (AP) - A man has died after being attacked by a shark in Western Australia state, the eighth fatality in the country this year.

Police were called to Cable Beach, a popular tourist spot on Australia’s Indian Ocean coast, at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday.

The 55-year-old man was pulled from the water with serious injuries and treated by police before paramedics arrived. He died at the scene, and park rangers immediately closed the beach.

Local media reports say the man was bitten on the upper thigh and hand.

The species of shark involved is not known.

This year marks the highest death toll in shark attacks in Australia since 1929. Shark nets at popular beaches have led to a significant fall in fatal attacks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
The lawsuit cites two reasons Amendment A violates South Dakota’s constitution: that the...
Lawsuit seeks to block recreational marijuana in South Dakota
Marcin Garbacz
Former Rapid City priest charged with federal sex crimes
Many people are packing up and moving to other states, including South Dakota.
Why People are Moving to South Dakota
One-thousand turkey dinners were available this holiday season in Rapid City.
About 700 cars lined up for the tenth annual Thanksgiving Meal Drive

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva, of Omaha, who...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a news...
Michigan leader: Trump didn’t ask for election interference
FILE – This photo shows a view of the Pfizer Inc. World Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New...
First US immunizations for COVID-19 could arrive on Dec. 12
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks into a meeting with the Taliban's peace negotiation team...
Pompeo touts Iran policy in Gulf ahead of Biden presidency
People hold a pig model with the slogan "Betraying pig farmers" during a protest in Taipei,...
Thousands march in Taiwan against US pork imports