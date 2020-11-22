Advertisement

Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Thousands of people jammed roads for miles in Atlanta on Sunday to try to get boxes of food and gift cards donated by entertainer Tyler Perry.

Tyler Perry Studios said they had enough boxes of canned vegetables and $25 gift cards for 5,000 families to drive through and pick up.

The studio said it was out of food by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The line started forming Saturday and at one point stretched for 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of downtown Atlanta, media outlets reported.

Volunteers in protective equipment were handing out the food and gift cards.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
The lawsuit cites two reasons Amendment A violates South Dakota’s constitution: that the...
Lawsuit seeks to block recreational marijuana in South Dakota
This year's holiday window display at Macy's Herald Square honors frontline workers who have...
Macy’s flagship store honors essential workers with holiday window displays
People hold a pig model with the slogan "Betraying pig farmers" during a protest in Taipei,...
Thousands march in Taiwan against US pork imports

Latest News

This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine ‘highly effective’ prevention
At one point this year, the airport was down 95% for passenger numbers but has since seen that...
Holiday travel is usually low for Rapid City Regional Airport
Storybook Island has celebrated the holiday season with its Christmas Nights of Light event...
Storybook Island is decking the halls with 17 miles of lights
In the U.S., November already accounts for almost a quarter of all COVID-19 cases and 9% of...
FDA authorizes emergency use of antibody cocktail given to Trump to treat COVID-19
Pat Quinn, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2013, helped popularize the...
Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37