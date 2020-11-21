Saturday to be a repeat of Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today was an example of that “perfect” Fall-like day. Temperatures made it into the upper 40s and the sunshine popped out into the afternoon and early evening hours. Saturday will be similar to how it was today with a few clouds in the morning hours. Afternoon will bring sunshine for the western 2/3 of South Dakota with a chance of a few sprinkles possible toward the central plains.

The area of low pressure is still on track south of our viewing area, but a few showers could commence into the afternoon as the trough moves eastward throughout the day. Main threat for showers will be east river, but cannot rule out a few sprinkles near the Philip, Kadoka, and Martin area tomorrow afternoon. A layer of mid level clouds will move in from the SW tomorrow afternoon ahead of the rain chances, but will clear out quickly into the evening hours. Dry conditions persist through the weekend with temperatures falling a couple degrees into the mid 40s on Sunday. A gorgeous weekend ahead, try to get outdoors for a nice walk!

The 50s to return next week, but slightly cooler on Tuesday. The week will start off near 50 degrees on Monday just ahead of an upper level system that moves through Monday evening, but moisture is limited resulting in low precipitation chances. Cool air advection will occur early Tuesday morning behind a cold front, bringing temperatures back near normal into the mid 40s. A nice warm up on Wednesday with temperatures heading into the low to mid 50s.

Thanksgiving Day is looking a little cooler as we get closer to the holiday week, but still near average. This dry pattern remains persistent at least over the next week, with dry weather expected for Turkey Day. The rest of the month of November is also still looking below average for precipitation.

High temperatures for Thanksgiving the last few years... 2019: 28, 2018: 63, 2017: 75, 2016: 44

