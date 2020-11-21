How has the pandemic impacted funeral homes?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - COVID-19 continues to impact businesses in different ways, but how has the pandemic affected funeral homes?

The owner of Behrens Wilson Funeral Home, Wade Wilson, says the biggest change he has noticed is in what he calls the method of disposition.

Wilson says more people are being cremated, and he thinks the main reason is that people are not comfortable with big celebrations at this time.

Live streaming is also available, allowing people to attend the services from home.

“People need to do what they’re comfortable doing. I mean, if they’re comfortable being here or comfortable having them here. If they want us to help them enforce masks or social distancing, that’s our job. So that’s what we’re here for,” says Wilson.

