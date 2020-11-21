Advertisement

Former Rapid City priest charged with federal sex crimes

Marcin Garbacz has already been found guilty of stealing money from local parishes
By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:37 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A former Rapid City Catholic priest scheduled to be sentenced Monday in federal court for stealing from local parishes is now facing federal sex charges as well.

Marcin Garbacz,42, is set to make his first appearance on those new charges on Tuesday.

A federal grand jury has indicted Garbacz on charges of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and receipt of child pornography.

The indictment says Garbacz was traveling in a foreign country in the summer of 2011 and engaged in sexual conduct with someone under the age of 18.

The indictment also accuses Garbacz of possessing child pornography between July of 2011 and May of 2019.

The indictment was filed in February ... but was sealed until Friday, Nov. 20.

In March ... Garbacz was convicted on 50 counts of wire fraud ... nine counts of money laundering ... one count of transportation of stolen money and five counts of filing a false tax return.

Prosecutors said they believe Garbacz stole $260,000 dollars from local churches.

