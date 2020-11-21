Advertisement

College students were able to get tested for COVID-19 before heading home for the holidays

Students were able to get tested for COVID-19 before heading home.
Students were able to get tested for COVID-19 before heading home.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:38 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Before South Dakota School of Mines and Technology students head home for the semester, they’re encouraged to get tested for COVID-19.

And on Friday, students were able to get tested right on campus.

More than 100 students signed up, and since they filled up so quickly, students were referred to the free mass testing event at the Pennington County Fair Grounds.

The test on campus are the rapid tests, and students should have their results by today.

“So as students are leaving campus and they’re traveling home, giving them the opportunity to go through a COVID test before they actually hit the road or get on a plane allows them to make a better decision about their travel plans,” says a faculty member at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Dr. Christine Mathews.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit cites two reasons Amendment A violates South Dakota’s constitution: that the...
Lawsuit seeks to block recreational marijuana in South Dakota
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford: CEO’s opinions about COVID-19 ‘do not reflect view of health system’
Rapid City Mayor pushes for mask mandate
Mask mandate narrowly passes first reading by city council
Tomi Lahren says Mayor Allender promotes ‘tyranny’ after proposing a mask mandate
Many people are packing up and moving to other states, including South Dakota.
Why People are Moving to South Dakota

Latest News

Behrens Wilson Funeral Home
How has the pandemic impacted funeral homes?
One-thousand turkey dinners were available this holiday season in Rapid City.
About 700 cars lined up for the tenth annual Thanksgiving Meal Drive
Marcin Garbacz
Former Rapid City priest charged with federal sex crimes
The Rapid City Christian Comets beat the Hill City Rangers in five sets on Friday in the...
Hill City Volleyball graduates five seniors