RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Thanksgiving only a few days away, many people are heading to the store to pick up items, while others are worrying about how they will afford a meal this holiday.

That is why Feeding South Dakota is once again helping the community.

About 700 cars lined up for the tenth annual Thanksgiving Meal Drive. Some people even arriving at the Central States Fairgrounds between midnight and 4 am.

“We want to make sure that everybody has the dignity of being able to provide for their family with a Thanksgiving meal. So you know that’s what this is about,” says the development associate for Feeding South Dakota, Shawn Burke.

One-thousand turkey dinners were available this holiday season in Rapid City.

“Across the state, it’s about 21-hundred between here and Sioux Falls and Pierre,” says Burke.

With so many meals to give away, Feeding South Dakota had about 50 volunteers at the fairgrounds directing traffic and placing food in the cars.

Geri Heisinger has been volunteering at the event for four years.

“Everybody is going through things, but when you can help people, that is always a good coping tool for us. To just go out and help someone else,” says Heisinger.

Other people were first-time volunteers.

“My aunt here is a good inspiration. And it’s fun to see people so excited and so happy to get all this food. It’s just fun to help people,” says Rita Achter.

