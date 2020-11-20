Advertisement

Why People are Moving to South Dakota

Low Mortgage rates and Built up Housing Demand
Many people are packing up and moving to other states, including South Dakota.
Many people are packing up and moving to other states, including South Dakota.(KEVN)
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nationwide, many people are packing up from high-taxed states like California and New Jersey and are moving to other states for a better quality of life.

Rapid city, known for Mount Rushmore and its small-town charm has seen many new residents in the past year.

According to Steve Anderson, the president of the Black Hills board of realtors, it’s the best time to buy.

" Right now is the perfect time to buy just on the fact that prices are not gonna get any cheaper and to borrow money is not gonna get any cheaper”

Kiera Duncan and her family moved here from California a couple of months ago because of a job opportunity and the cost of living.

“Cost of living in California is a lot more expensive than it is here and something like buying a home wouldn’t have been possible like where we were in California. "

Duncan says many of her friends have moved from California as well because of the quality of living.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit cites two reasons Amendment A violates South Dakota’s constitution: that the...
Lawsuit seeks to block recreational marijuana in South Dakota
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford: CEO’s opinions about COVID-19 ‘do not reflect view of health system’
Rapid City Mayor pushes for mask mandate
Mask mandate narrowly passes first reading by city council
Tomi Lahren says Mayor Allender promotes ‘tyranny’ after proposing a mask mandate