Advertisement

South Dakota unemployment claims continue in downward trend

(AP)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Both first-time and continued unemployment claims continued to trend downward in South Dakota’s latest jobs report.

Initial weekly claims fell by over 100 last week to 442, according to the Department of Labor. First-time claims have fallen for two straight weeks after surging in late October.

Prior to the pandemic, the Department of Labor generally received around 200-300 claims per week. The state received thousands each week in the early months of the pandemic, but that number have hovered between 300-500 in recent months. Officials previously said they expect this number to fluctuate as the economy continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus.

The latest number of continued state claims is 3,406 for the week ending Nov. 7, a decrease of 450 from the prior week’s total of 3,856. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Labor officials say a total of $721,000 was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $366,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation $321,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $194,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

Nationwide unemployment claims rose slightly for the first time in weeks to 742,000.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tomi Lahren says Mayor Allender promotes ‘tyranny’ after proposing a mask mandate
UPDATE: One person shot on Quincy street, RCPD identify suspect
UPDATE: RCPD identify suspect in Quincy street shooting
Thursday was the first reading of the proposed mandate which would require people to wear masks...
Rapid City residents weigh in on potential mask mandate
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford: CEO’s opinions about COVID-19 ‘do not reflect view of health system’
Rapid City Mayor pushes for mask mandate
Mask mandate narrowly passes first reading by city council

Latest News

The new deaths bring the state’s total to 741. One victim was in their 50s, four were in their...
COVID-19 claims 36 more lives in South Dakota
2020 Festival of Lights Parade canceled
HealthWatch
Health Watch: Making the holidays a little less stressful
Rapid City Mayor pushes for mask mandate
Mask mandate narrowly passes first reading by city council