Santa Claus Heading to the Rushmore Mall this Season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Despite COVID-19 Santa Claus is making his trip to the Rushmore mall this December.

The mall will have extra safety measures to provide a safe experience for guests.

Kat Stark Marketing Manager for the Rushmore mall says Santa will be masked the whole time and so will the staff.

“To maintain a safe socially distance Santa will be positioned 6feet behind the families and children who come to take a photo. He will be positioned approximately 14 to 16 feet from the camera”

Santa’s set will also be deep cleaned by the mall during each Santa break and non-operating hours.

Santa’s Tracking station opens on December 4th and will go until December 24th.

https://rushmoremall.com/events/December/

