Majestic albino buck photographed in northern Wisconsin

‘His Majesty just strolled through our backyard’
FILE PHOTO - A Wisconsin woman caught a glimpse of a rare white buck.
FILE PHOTO - A Wisconsin woman caught a glimpse of a rare white buck.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (Gray News) – A woman in northern Wisconsin captured some awe-inspiring images of a rare white buck.

Tracy Weese saw the regal creature just a few miles from the Michigan border.

“His Majesty just strolled through our backyard,” she posted on Facebook.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office also touted one of her images.

“An incredible sight to see here in Vilas County, a beautiful albino buck!” said a post on the Facebook page for Vilas County Sheriff’s Office. “This majestic creature was spotted in the greater Boulder Junction area.”

According to Wisconsin law, albino and white deer are protected and can’t be hunted or harvested.

