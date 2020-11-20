Health Watch: Making the holidays a little less stressful

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - ‘My name is Kayla and I’m the performance dietician with Monument Health Sports Performance Institute powered by Exos. today we will be talking about healthy tips to navigate the holidays, for most people the holidays are a very stressful time but it doesn’t have to be. Use this time, take thirty minutes to an hour out of your week and plan ahead. With this you can plan ahead and know what your weeks are going to look like that can help take the stress out of it, plan your meals, plan everything you have going on to make it easier for you in the long run. The next one is to make it simple, this is a stressful time of the year for a lot of people and we are very busy so stick to your basics, meet your water intake the recommendation is half your weight in oz of water, get enough sleep, and finally eat your fruits and veggies which is 5 servings per day, get your physical activity which is 30 minutes a day or 150 minutes a week,’ Kayla Wede, Monument Health

