Advertisement

Health Watch: Making the holidays a little less stressful

Health Watch at Monument Health
HealthWatch
HealthWatch
By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:07 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - ‘My name is Kayla and I’m the performance dietician with Monument Health Sports Performance Institute powered by Exos. today we will be talking about healthy tips to navigate the holidays, for most people the holidays are a very stressful time but it doesn’t have to be. Use this time, take thirty minutes to an hour out of your week and plan ahead. With this you can plan ahead and know what your weeks are going to look like that can help take the stress out of it, plan your meals, plan everything you have going on to make it easier for you in the long run. The next one is to make it simple, this is a stressful time of the year for a lot of people and we are very busy so stick to your basics, meet your water intake the recommendation is half your weight in oz of water, get enough sleep, and finally eat your fruits and veggies which is 5 servings per day, get your physical activity which is 30 minutes a day or 150 minutes a week,’ Kayla Wede, Monument Health

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tomi Lahren says Mayor Allender promotes ‘tyranny’ after proposing a mask mandate
UPDATE: One person shot on Quincy street, RCPD identify suspect
UPDATE: RCPD identify suspect in Quincy street shooting
Thursday was the first reading of the proposed mandate which would require people to wear masks...
Rapid City residents weigh in on potential mask mandate
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford: CEO’s opinions about COVID-19 ‘do not reflect view of health system’
Rapid City Mayor pushes for mask mandate
Mask mandate narrowly passes first reading by city council

Latest News

The new deaths bring the state’s total to 741. One victim was in their 50s, four were in their...
COVID-19 claims 36 more lives in South Dakota
2020 Festival of Lights Parade canceled
South Dakota unemployment claims continue in downward trend
Rapid City Mayor pushes for mask mandate
Mask mandate narrowly passes first reading by city council