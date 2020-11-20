Advertisement

Dry with near normal Temperatures through Thanksgiving Day

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:27 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have a very dull weather pattern set up for us for much of the rest of November. A westerly flow aloft will occasionally bring a front through the area, but with hardly any moisture to work with, these weak fronts and upper level disturbances won’t produce any measurable moisture for us.

The 30 Day outlook for December has come out: again, near to above normal temperatures and near to below normal precipitation. But we shouldn’t expect to see much precipitation around here in December, as the 12th month of the year is climatologically our 2nd driest, behind January.

