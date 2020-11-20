Advertisement

2020 Festival of Lights Parade canceled

(KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2020 Festival of Lights Parade won’t be happening.

On Friday, Rapid City announced the annual parade will be canceled to ensure the public’s safety. Connie Olson, Steering Committee Chair said safety and well-being were top of mind when making the decision.

“The safety and well-being of our community members is always our number one priority. If we can’t, in good faith, ensure that our participants, staff, and spectators will be safe, that’s a problem,” said Olson.

The Festival of Lights Parade has had several float entries pull out from the parade in recent days. “Some of the groups shared they were uncomfortable gathering to work on their floats while others stated they weren’t able to find volunteers to help at all,” said Olson.

Those who have registered and paid to enter a float in this year’s parade will be reimbursed their entry fee or allowed to roll it over to next year’s event. KEVN Black Hills Fox plans to air a previous year’s parade on November 29, 2020.

The parade has only been canceled once before this year due to a blizzard.

The Holiday Celebration and Winter Market at Main Street Square scheduled for 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28.

