Wyoming Governor seeks to cut $500M of state budget

Wyoming's governor will ask lawmakers to slash $500 million from the state budget.

This is in response to weak revenue from the coal oil and natural gas industries.

Governor Mark Gordon says the proposed cuts would lay off 62 state employees and eliminate 44 vacant positions.

State lawmakers approve a supplemental budget in the in-between year of Wyoming’s two-year budget cycle.

The supplemental budget used to be a chance for state agency directors to score extra funding ... but not this year.

”Quoting Teddy Roosevelt, ‘We will continue to try to do the best that we can with what we have, where we are,’” Gov. Gordon said. “And believe me, I want to thank the state agency folks that have put their best foot forward trying to figure out how to manage through this crisis of revenue, through this pandemic, and to make sure people in Wyoming are assured that government is still providing the best that it can, where it can.”

Wyoming has been facing a $400 million shortfall even after Gordon cut 10% from state agencies last summer.

This proposed budget reflects what the governor says is his commitment to the Wyoming people that the state must live within its means in the face of declining revenues.

