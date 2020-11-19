UPDATE: RCPD identify suspect in Quincy street shooting

Advertisement

UPDATE: One person shot on Quincy street, RCPD identify suspect(KOTA/KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:27 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - UPDATE 11:20 a.m. Nov. 19

Police have more details on a shooting that happened on Sixth and Quincy streets around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Rapid City Police identified Lisa Headley, 43, of Rapid City as the shooter. Police determined Headley had been in the apartment when she pointed the gun at two individuals inside the residence during an argument and shot one of them before fleeing the residence to a nearby alleyway. Headley dropped the handgun used as she was fleeing along the way.

The man who was shot in the leg received first-aid upon the police’s arrival, then was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

She was placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Assault Intimidation before being transported to the Pennington County Jail.

Police surrounded an apartment complex on the 600 block of Quincy Street shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday after authorities said there was a shooting.

The shooting victim was transported to monument hospital and has serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest was detained nearby and authorities found a handgun close to the apartment complex.

Rapid City Police continue to investigate.

