Advertisement

Sturgis Community Thanksgiving Feed will still go on

In years past, they served between four to six hundred meals.
In years past, they served between four to six hundred meals.
In years past, they served between four to six hundred meals.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sturgis Community Thanksgiving Feed will continue its tradition this year.

Anyone is welcome to attend the event, and it’s a way to bring people together while also making sure the community is taken care of, especially on Thanksgiving Day.

In years past, they served between four to six hundred meals.

Now due to the pandemic, things will be a bit different this year.

To start, it will be more of a restaurant-style where people come in and sit down, and food is delivered versus a buffet-style.

While masks are preferred, they are not required.

Tables will be spread out, and after people are done, crews will sanitize the area.

“Holidays are probably one of the most stressful times that a family in need could ever endure. And if you’ve never been there, you’ve never endured it; you don’t know. And we want to make sure that everybody is going to have you know a safe and you know very fulfilling Thanksgiving,” says the coordinator for the event, Reginald Lewis.

The event takes place on Thanksgiving Day from 11 am to 2 pm at the Sturgis Community Center.

If people want a meal delivered or want curbside service at the community center, they need to call the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce at 605-347-2556 and provide them with your name and address.

People need to call the chamber by Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tomi Lahren says Mayor Allender promotes ‘tyranny’ after proposing a mask mandate
UPDATE: One person shot on Quincy street, RCPD identify suspect
UPDATE: RCPD identify suspect in Quincy street shooting
Thursday was the first reading of the proposed mandate which would require people to wear masks...
Rapid City residents weigh in on potential mask mandate
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford: CEO’s opinions about COVID-19 ‘do not reflect view of health system’
Rapid City Mayor pushes for mask mandate
Mask mandate narrowly passes first reading by city council

Latest News

The new deaths bring the state’s total to 741. One victim was in their 50s, four were in their...
COVID-19 claims 36 more lives in South Dakota
2020 Festival of Lights Parade canceled
South Dakota unemployment claims continue in downward trend
HealthWatch
Health Watch: Making the holidays a little less stressful
Rapid City Mayor pushes for mask mandate
Mask mandate narrowly passes first reading by city council