Seasonable temperatures heading into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures jumped up near 60 degrees downtown Rapid City today around 11am this morning just before the cold front moved through bringing breezy conditions into western South Dakota. Temperatures continue to fall this afternoon and evening behind the front, and the sky will eventually clear out as we head into the overnight hours. A few light rain and snow showers is possible around sunset, but a majority of us will stay dry. Rising air behind the front has been present and enough moisture has supported a few light showers in NE Wyoming and far NW South Dakota this afternoon.

As we head into the end of the week, dry weather is still expected with temperatures slightly above normal in the mid 40s. Winds will become light Friday, bring a seasonable day here in rapid City and the surrounding areas. The weekend is also looking near average with temperatures holding out in the mid 40s with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. A small disturbance will move through the region that could bring isolated rain showers to the far SE plains Saturday afternoon. The south central plains could also see a few light showers Saturday afternoon, but the northern plains and the Black Hills remain dry.

Monday will bring back the 50s, and above average temperatures will last through Wednesday. Near average temperatures for Thanksgiving and things are still appearing dry through much of next week. Dry conditions look to last through the end of the month and for the first week of December too. Temperatures will also be near to above average for the last week of November and into the first days of December.

Temperature “average” will continue to fall into the low 40s by the end of November...

