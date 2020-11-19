Advertisement

Owl found inside Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

By WKTV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:16 PM MST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WKTV) - A big-eyed traveler got himself stuck inside New York’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Ellen Kalish, the director of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, said the northern saw-whet owl, now named Rockefeller, likely “cushioned with all the branches and the boughs and just couldn’t get out.”

It is believed the owl was stuck inside the iconic Christmas tree for at least three days without food or water.

After Rockefeller was rescued, he was sent to a veterinarian where they fed him and made sure he was hydrated.

The truck driver who drove the 75-foot Norway spruce to New York City found the owl.

“We’ve never seen anything like this, where he probably was trapped in when they tied it up and started to transport it,” Kalish said. “But the fact that he’s in such great shape as he is, it’s wonderful.”

Once Rockefeller is fully recovered, he will be released back into the wild, joining about two million other northern saw-whet owls that live in the wild across the nation.

Copyright 2020 WKTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tomi Lahren says Mayor Allender promotes ‘tyranny’ after proposing a mask mandate
UPDATE: One person shot on Quincy street, RCPD identify suspect
UPDATE: RCPD identify suspect in Quincy street shooting
Thursday was the first reading of the proposed mandate which would require people to wear masks...
Rapid City residents weigh in on potential mask mandate
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford: CEO’s opinions about COVID-19 ‘do not reflect view of health system’
Rapid City Mayor pushes for mask mandate
Mask mandate narrowly passes first reading by city council

Latest News

A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at a suburban...
Police respond to Wisconsin mall, witnesses report gunshots
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, said in an email that he believes he's...
Midwest health system CEO says he had virus, won’t wear mask
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
Illinois teen charged in protest slayings posts $2M bail
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia Secretary of State certifies election for Joe Biden
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, third from right, performs...
Daily COVID-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May