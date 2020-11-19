Advertisement

Multiple crews respond to a fire at Forest Product Distributors

Forest Products fire
Forest Products fire(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:22 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Just after 6 PM Wed night multiple agencies responded to a structure fire at 5400 Old Folsom Rd.crews were dispatched to Old Folsom Rd, once crews arrived on scene, they noticed large flames coming from a storage shed on the property. No fire hydrants were readily accessible for firefighters to use to put out the fire, so water tenders were brought in by other agencies including the Rapid Valley Fire Department, Box Elder Fire Department, North Haines Fire Department, and Whispering Pines Fire Department. The 200 by 50 foot storage shed housed equipment for Forest Products Distributors. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Rapid City Fire Department.

