Mild again today, cooler by the weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:59 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After basking in lower 70s yesterday, it’s a return to reality as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will get progressively cooler starting today and lasting through Sunday. Highs this weekend will generally be in the 40s with lows in the 20s.

We will see breezy conditions today as a front moves through. There will be some scattered clouds and we could squeeze out a few sprinkles around the Black Hills.

First call on Thanksgiving week - dry and a bit milder than normal with highs from 45 to 55 and lows from 25 to 35.

