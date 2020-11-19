Hundreds of comments submitted to City Council on mask ordinance decision

Comments can be submitted until noon Thursday. Complete the online public comment form found in the Community Bookmark Section of the City’s home page at www.rcgov.org. Comments submitted after will not be included on the agenda.
“We also received hundreds of public comments back in April when the Council was considering COVID restrictions for businesses and public facilities,” Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City communication coordinator, curfew, virus’s said.
The city ordinance proposed would make masks mandatory in indoor public spaces where large crowds or social distancing aren’t possible. Tonight’s special session will be the first reading of the ordinance proposed by Council President Laura Armstrong and Mayor Allender.
Public comments express opinions against the mandate:
Others told the council this would benefit stressed medical staff:
Some want the mandate to protect their loved ones.