Hundreds of comments submitted to City Council on mask ordinance decision

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Rapid City isn’t holding back. In an update to the agenda for Thursday’s special session to discussing a city-wide mask mandate, more than 500 comments have been submitted.

Mayor Steve Allender encouraged comments to be sent through the City’s website since social distancing protocols instituted in the Council Chambers only allow for around 25 people to be present.

As of noon Thursday, 599 public comments were submitted. You can read them here. Part two is here. Part 3, Part 4, Part 5.

Comments can be submitted until noon Thursday. Complete the online public comment form found in the Community Bookmark Section of the City’s home page at www.rcgov.org. Comments submitted after will not be included on the agenda.

“We also received hundreds of public comments back in April when the Council was considering COVID restrictions for businesses and public facilities,” Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City communication coordinator, curfew, virus’s said.

The city ordinance proposed would make masks mandatory in indoor public spaces where large crowds or social distancing aren’t possible. Tonight’s special session will be the first reading of the ordinance proposed by Council President Laura Armstrong and Mayor Allender.

Public comments express opinions against the mandate:

“I think mandatory masking will cause Rapid City to go down a slippery slope of medical tyranny, & I object to it. More people get secondary illness such as bacterial pneumonia from constant mask use. This is a disease with a 99% or more recovery rate. It’s flu season right now, but they’re not counting those numbers, because the CDC & the pharmaceutical industry who stand to make a lot of money from vaccines want higher numbers for COVID.”

Others told the council this would benefit stressed medical staff:

Please, please.. go forward with the mask mandate, closing businesses and bars, enforcing a cerfew. As a nurse, I can tell you that my colleagues cant continue at this pace. We are tired, beat up, and frustrated. Many of us are getting sick.”

Some want the mandate to protect their loved ones.

“56% of covid cases are Native Americans and this is not acceptable to keep going on without any controls to save lives. As a mother business owner whose business is located in Rapid City and grandmother I support the mask mandate. My children have been exposed repeatedly at work in Rapid City. My staff have been exposed and some contracted covid despite taking precautions. My relatives have died from this virus. It is imperative we slow this spread.”

Some felt a mandate wouldn’t help.

“Our family does not agree with a mask mandate. We watched your press conference on 11/17 and we are very disturbed by the draconian measures you are willing to take to “protect” people. I teach science and just taught the kids about viruses. I wish that medical professionals would be honest with us and tell us what viruses really are and that there is no stopping a virus. They learned this, just like these kids did. Have they forgotten or do they gain from scaring us? You said it yourself, Mayor Allender, the viruses job is to spread. If you ask a medical professional how they would face a truly deadly disease, they put on an N-95 or greater, gown, gloves and goggles, enter the hospital room, help the patient, and when they leave, they immediately throw it away. How would a cloth mask help? Ludicrous! This is not like 2nd hand smoke. I hate to imagine what you plan on doing in the future with seasonal flu, which is just as deadly.”

READ THE PROPOSED MANDATE

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.