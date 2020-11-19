Fire breaks out at Forest Products Distributors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Multiple crews were called out to Forest Products Distributors for a report of a structure fire.

Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, crews were dispatched to Old Folsom Road, once crews arrived on the scene, they noticed large flames coming from a storage shed on the property.

No fire hydrants were readily accessible for firefighters to use to put out the fire, so water tenders were brought in by other agencies including the Rapid Valley Fire Department, Box Elder Fire Department, North Haines and Whispering Pines.

The 200 by 50-foot storage shed housed equipment for Forest Products Distributors. The cause of the fire remains under investigation

