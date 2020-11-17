Advertisement

Zoom offers free calls for Thanksgiving

The video conferencing app is giving away free unlimited video calls for “turkey day.”
The video conferencing app is giving away free unlimited video calls for “turkey day.”(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If the pandemic is keeping you from seeing your family in person for Thanksgiving, Zoom is helping to make your holiday a little brighter.

The video conferencing app is giving away free unlimited video calls for “turkey day.”

Normally, a Zoom call is restricted to just 40 minutes, unless you pay a minimum of $15 a month.

But in something to be thankful for, Zoom is free for everyone on Nov. 26, so your family gatherings don’t have to be cut short.

So far, Zoom’s video conferencing competitors haven’t announced whether they will match the Thanksgiving offer.

Webex’s free plan clocks out at 50 minutes, while Google’s Meet limits you to an hour.

Talking to your loved ones on a holiday is one case where Zoom fatigue doesn’t apply.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of the hottest of the Covid-19 hot spots published in the Forbes article.
Forbes ranks South Dakota riskiest state to visit
Food Network has countless cooking competitions where chefs can not only win money but they...
Rapid City chef donates $1,000 from winning Guy’s Grocery Games
The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain...
Rapid City Council approves giving land back to Native American community
A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
New housing development in Rapid City takes the outdoors to a unique level
RCAS has seen a decline in student enrollment
Rapid City Area Schools moves all students to level 3

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines are looking promising, but they likely won't be available in time to help...
COVID-19: US nears 247,000, tops 11 million cases
Kai Kahele on the Hill
Kai Kahele on the Hill
Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania vote heads to court
FILE - Quentin Tarantino arrives at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival...
Tarantino has deal for 2 books on films
Construction on the Governor's Mansion Fence in Pierre, South Dakota is well underway after...
Governor’s Mansion Fence projects continues apace