Advertisement

Study: Face masks unlikely to hinder lung function during exercise

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you find it hard to breathe through a face mask during exercise, there’s probably no reason to take it off.

That’s a conclusion from U.S. and Canadian researchers, who published their study on Monday in the journal The Annals of the American Thoracic Society.

The researchers said breathing through a face mask during physical activity can feel harder, but there’s little evidence that masks significantly impact lung function or make any measurable difference for people who are in good health.

They said their conclusion applies pretty much the same to men and women, and to adults of all ages.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain...
Rapid City Council approves giving land back to Native American community
A map of the hottest of the Covid-19 hot spots published in the Forbes article.
Forbes ranks South Dakota riskiest state to visit
Food Network has countless cooking competitions where chefs can not only win money but they...
Rapid City chef donates $1,000 from winning Guy’s Grocery Games
A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
New housing development in Rapid City takes the outdoors to a unique level
RCAS has seen a decline in student enrollment
Rapid City Area Schools moves all students to level 3

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Federal...
Controversial Fed nominee Shelton faces razor-thin vote
Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Giuliani shows at Trump camp lawsuit hearing in Pennsylvania
A sign is lit on the facade of an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on...
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry
Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., right, watches as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice...
Biden filling top White House team with campaign veterans
"It's to keep us to keep us safe. To keep us alive, that is what the lockdown is for," said Dee...
Navajo Nation locks down for 3 weeks because of coronavirus surge