Signs, staples in the community with some lighting up the sky

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Driving around town or headed down the highway, signs telling you to stop here or go there are everywhere.

“Your sign is a representation of you and you want it to stand out, you want it to be noticeable, and that’s why signs I believe are so important it’s your whole image," says Owner of Skyline Signs and Lighting Anthony Napoli.

An image that costs up to hundreds of thousands of dollars to light up a single business.

“We’ve done some other projects around town with some big signage DMI, Pacific Steel, almost too numerous to list. We’ve been working out at the National Guard readiness center and downtown at the Ascent center," says Napoli.

One of Rapid City’s tallest buildings, Monument Health, is toped with an LED color changing sign something that couldn’t be done 30 years ago.

While today’s new signs are adorning buildings, signs of the past sit in a lonely graveyard until a time when they can light the way once again as the signs are recycled.

“You know it’s funny because we’ll go to Pacific Steel and we’ll buy a whole bunch of steel from them and materials and then we’ll take them back to them and recycle them," says Napoli.

By keeping the money local, Napoli says other businesses put it back into the infrastructure eventually lighting the way for city growth.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.