Real Estate in Rapid City " Sellers Market"

Market update in the Black Hills
Real estate update in the Black Hills
Real estate update in the Black Hills(KEVN)
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:13 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Real estate in Rapid City is looking good for people selling homes. The only hurdle is that there is a shortage of homes if buyers want a home soon it may take a while due to low inventory.

According to Steve Anderson, President of the Black Hills Board of Realtors, interest rates are at an all-time low.

“Right now is a perfect time to buy just based on the fact that prices aren’t going to get any cheaper, we’re at all-time low-interest rates between 2 and ½ to 3 percent and money is cheap to buy right now, those entry-level buyers are being able to afford a little bit bigger mortgage number so they can get a little bit of a bigger house because the interest rates are so low”.

Anderson says, there is also an influx of first-time buyers purchasing brand new homes.

