Rapid City Area Schools moves all students to level 3

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In an email sent to parents the district stated

This afternoon ( Nov 16), the District’s COVID-19 Team, comprised of district administrators and health professionals, met to hear the latest transmission data, which showed that the surge in COVID-19 cases in our community continues to impact our students and staff. Currently, more than 10 percent of our staff is not able to work because they have either tested positive with COVID-19 or are in quarantine. Additionally, nearly all of our buildings do not have full coverage in our nursing offices, which is extremely concerning as we rely on our nurses and health assistants to not only tend to students with medical needs but also help with contact tracing and other tasks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Finally, our student case numbers and quarantines continue to climb. For these reasons, the team has decided that moving the entire District to Level 3 beginning Wednesday, November 18th is necessary at this time. Beginning Wednesday, all students, including special education students, will learn remotely. Staff who are able will also work from home. Regardless of our learning model, we will continue to do our very best to meet the unique needs of each learner during this pandemic. This is not what we hoped for, but we are committed to making the best of our current reality.

We will provide take-home meals. We will send a follow-up communication with more information tomorrow.

Our COVID-19 team will be meeting regularly throughout Thanksgiving break. We will update families after Thanksgiving about whether the District will return to Level 1 following the break.

Be well,

Dr. Lori J. Simon Superintendent

