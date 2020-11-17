Advertisement

Rapid City Area Schools moves all students to level 3

Level 3 will have students doing online learning
RCAS has seen a decline in student enrollment
RCAS has seen a decline in student enrollment
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In an email sent to parents the district stated

This afternoon ( Nov 16), the District’s COVID-19 Team, comprised of district administrators and health professionals, met to hear the latest transmission data, which showed that the surge in COVID-19 cases in our community continues to impact our students and staff. Currently, more than 10 percent of our staff is not able to work because they have either tested positive with COVID-19 or are in quarantine. Additionally, nearly all of our buildings do not have full coverage in our nursing offices, which is extremely concerning as we rely on our nurses and health assistants to not only tend to students with medical needs but also help with contact tracing and other tasks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Finally, our student case numbers and quarantines continue to climb. For these reasons, the team has decided that moving the entire District to Level 3 beginning Wednesday, November 18th is necessary at this time.  Beginning Wednesday, all students, including special education students, will learn remotely. Staff who are able will also work from home. Regardless of our learning model, we will continue to do our very best to meet the unique needs of each learner during this pandemic. This is not what we hoped for, but we are committed to making the best of our current reality.

We will provide take-home meals. We will send a follow-up communication with more information tomorrow.

Our COVID-19 team will be meeting regularly throughout Thanksgiving break. We will update families after Thanksgiving about whether the District will return to Level 1 following the break.

Be well,

Dr. Lori J. Simon Superintendent

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food Network has countless cooking competitions where chefs can not only win money but they...
Rapid City chef donates $1,000 from winning Guy’s Grocery Games
COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
Locals express how they feel about the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota
A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
New housing development in Rapid City takes the outdoors to a unique level
A map of the hottest of the Covid-19 hot spots published in the Forbes article.
Forbes ranks South Dakota riskiest state to visit
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White...
Trump wins N. Carolina, hits 232 electoral votes

Latest News

Real estate update in the Black Hills
Real Estate in Rapid City " Sellers Market"
A Panama City Beach minor has been charged with carjacking after deputies say he recently stole...
Police search for suspect who carjacked pickup with AR-15 rifle
Cares act bill supports children with connections to military and tribal lands
Impact Aid Bill Supporting over 40 Schools in South Dakota
Nine months into the pandemic and the general population is still at odds on masking up.
Rapid City residents have mixed opinions on masking up